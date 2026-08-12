MS NOW’s Velshi: Hong’s Prior Calls to Abolish Cops, Thanksgiving ‘Not True of What She’s Done’

During MS NOW’s coverage of Tuesday’s elections, host Ali Velshi said that Democratic Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong’s prior statements about “abolishing the police and abolishing Thanksgiving” are things “she’s walked back. Those are not true of what she’s done.”

Velshi said that there are “lingering concerns that mainstream Democrats have about some of the things that Francesca Hong has posted and tweeted and said. The most controversial of which, abolishing the police and abolishing Thanksgiving, she’s walked back. Those are not true of what she’s done. We are in 2026. People post things that come back to bite them.”

He then asked, “But what effect does that have in a state that’s as tight as Wisconsin, on her electability, were she to pull through tonight?”

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