Ron Johnson Hints at Contempt of Congress Charges for Fauci, Urges States to Pursue Criminal Charges

Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) discussed recently released text correspondence from Dr. Anthony Fauci regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccine’s potential impact on pregnant women.

Johnson said contempt of Congress charges were still possible for Fauci but urged states like Alabama and Florida to pursue him at the state level.

“So, two questions here, of course — was the pardon actually the autopen?” guest host Cheryl Casone said. “Can that be challenged? And do you think that the DOJ will charge him?”

Johnson replied, “We’ll see whether he’ll charge him on contempt [of] Congress. Other state, you know, Florida’s A.G. is looking at this. Tommy Tuberville becomes the governor of Alabama. He certainly wants to look into charges. But again, I don’t mind focusing on Fauci because now the news media is actually covering some of this stuff. But for example, Tom Shimabukuro, he was the head of safety surveillance for CDC. He destroyed federal records. He deleted emails, unfortunately, at the guidance of the General Counsel of HHS. But they not only deleted them on his devices; they deleted them apparently from the HHS server. OK, so no, we’re starting to find evidence of all kinds of record destruction. Those should be federal law violations. Todd Blanche should be investigating these types of things.”

“Yes, listen, we only just started getting these devices, these documents,” he continued. “My investigation is only just begun. I’ve been writing oversight letters all through the Biden administration. We never got squat out of them. Thankfully, Bobby Kennedy has forced HHS from my standpoint against resistance when these agencies to start giving these documents, we only got the phone last week. That’s subject to our subpoena over a year ago. So again, I think the dam starting to break here. Some of this information is cutting out. It’s going to be difficult. Here’s an example, the phone has 34,000 text messages, right. Anybody who texts realizes as soon as you get a text message, you put that person in your contacts so you know who that person is texting you.”

“We have three contacts in Fauci’s phone,” Johnson added. “Everything else, all these text messages are associated with a phone number, which indicates to me he deleted his contact numbers. So it’s going to take time to match these phone numbers with a person. It’s just going to be, you know, more difficult to, you know, uncover what is hidden in these texts.”

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