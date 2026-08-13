Dem Rep. Moulton: I’m Building Bipartisan Coalition to Fire Hegseth

Thursday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) said he is building a coalition that includes Republicans to fire Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Cooper asked, “You heard Secretary Hegseth say the conditions on the USS Lincoln have been, ‘completely misrepresented.’ Can his assessment of troop conditions be considered credible at this point, do you think?”

Moulton said, “There’s nothing out of this mouth that can be considered credible. I mean, remember, this is the guy who lied about his own misuse of classified information. And if this wasn’t a problem, they wouldn’t be rushing to replace the ship. So clearly, he’s lying about the conditions. And you know, the other problem here is that it’s just hard to keep up morale when the troops don’t believe in the mission.”

He added, “We need to fire Hegseth. I mean, that’s what needs to happen. And trust me, I’ve been working to build a coalition that includes Republicans to get rid of him, because that’s the only way it’s going to happen. But in the meantime, we absolutely need to conduct an investigation. I’ve called for that already myself. And we need to make sure that we get to the bottom of exactly what’s going on, exactly what happened, and hold the administration accountable.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN