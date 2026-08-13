Dem Rep. Stevens on El-Sayed and Jewish Voters: He ‘Made the Campaign He Made’, I’ll ‘Leave It at That’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) responded to a question on how Jewish voters view Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed by saying that there are other races, Democratic U.S. House nominee Jeremy Moss, who is Jewish, is “carrying water. So am I.” And El-Sayed “certainly made the campaign he made and he won. And I — look, I’ll just leave it at that.”

Co-host Pamela Brown asked, “What are you finding among the Jewish voters? Are they concerned?”

Stevens answered, “Look, there’s going to be a private and personal decision made by Michigan’s Jewish community. I deeply respect and cherish the relationship that I have with Michigan’s Jewish population. I am a Zionist Democrat. I’m saying that live on CNN. I’m standing by the Jewish community. They’re going to have — it’s not just the Senate seat, but we’ve got a governor’s race, an attorney general, secretary of state, these congressional races. Jeremy Moss is running to replace me in the Congress. He’s a real, real phenomenal lawmaker, who cares a lot about democracy and election protection and has done some great work in our state legislature on that. And Jeremy’s Jewish, I went to Jewish summer camp with his sister. I’ve known Jeremy my whole life. And so, he’s carrying water. So am I. And, look, as we all know, the ballot box is personal and private. Abdul, this is his second big statewide run. He certainly made the campaign he made and he won. And I — look, I’ll just leave it at that.”

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