Politics is downstream from culture Andrew Breitbart

Exclusive — Dennis Prager: The One Thing Socialists and Islamists Have in Common

Breitbart TV

Wednesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Dennis Prager talked about the left.

Prager said, “I see this common thread in a lot of the rising socialist movement which is huge overlap with the rising I would say anti-Jew movement, anti-Israel movement, that there’s a huge level of covetousness.”

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