Flanagan: Voters Saw Me Wanting to Rip Apart ICE, Craig Supporting Laken Riley Act as ‘Issue of Judgment’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “All In,” Minnesota U.S. Senate nominee and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan (D) responded to a question on what role her call to rip apart and replace ICE played in her primary win by saying that the issue “was really an issue of judgment. My opponent was the only Minnesota Democrat to vote for Donald Trump’s immigration bill, the Laken Riley Act, which I think really gave the green light for the, just chaos and cruelty that we saw here in the streets in Minneapolis.”

Guest host Jacob Soboroff asked, “You have this platform of ripping apart — are the words that you use — and replacing ICE. And your opponent in this primary did not use that type of language. Do you believe that that was a decisive issue in the race?”

Flanagan answered, “Well, I think what we heard from Minnesotans is that this was really an issue of judgment. My opponent was the only Minnesota Democrat to vote for Donald Trump’s immigration bill, the Laken Riley Act, which I think really gave the green light for the, just chaos and cruelty that we saw here in the streets in Minneapolis. And I know that the economic impact, the trauma, especially for our children, and the loss of two Minnesotans, people are continuing to carry that, even if the national media has moved on. And the biggest thing I think — and I know that you saw it here when you were on the ground — is that Minnesotans showed up for each other. We demonstrated that we are powerful in the face of Donald Trump. And I think that mobilized a lot of people to get engaged and involved in this race.”

Later, Flanagan added that she thinks there should be immigration enforcement.

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