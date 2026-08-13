GOP Rep. Burchett: ‘The Problem with AOC Is We Created Her — They Sort of Made a Martyr of Her’

Wednesday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) weighed in on the 2028 Democratic presidential primary and potential candidates, which, according to guest host Kayleigh McEnany, include former Vice President Kamala Harris and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

According to Burchett, Republicans were to blame, at least in part, for Ocasio-Cortez’s rise in politics.

“Congressman Burchett, I actually don’t know how you will answer this,” McEnany said. “You’ve got your choices there between Newsom or Kamala Harris or AOC. Take your pick.”

Burchett replied, “They all are a nightmare for this country. I mean, I think the problem with AOC is we created her. I warned our guys that they sort of made a martyr of her at first and she has come out and, you know, they all want to make fun of her but dadgummit when she’s on the House floor, kids are up in the gallery. And Newsom, I mean he’s just whatever he needs to be. What worries me about Newsom is of course California. He has cut deals for Hollywood and things like that and I have seen in tax breaks and things and they will recreate him. They will figure out a way to recreate him in some image that they think will fit, some think tank that fits, and Kamala Harris, you know, she is a ‘Saturday Night Live’ skit.”

“They are all a disaster for this country but, you know, I worry about where our country is headed. I’ve watched these pundits talk about the two parties in the Democratic Party,” he continued. “There are not two parties in the democrat party. Every time you ask — ask about how this guy is a moderate Democrat in Congress. How many times have they voted with Nancy Pelosi or Hakeem Jeffries? I dare say it is probably a hundred percent of the time. There is not two parties, The Democratic Party has been hijacked by the socialist left that have come from our college campuses, that our tax dollars have paid for, and this is what we are getting. This is what we are getting. We always compromise when we get in power and then the Democrats never compromise and it just moves us farther and farther to the left.”

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