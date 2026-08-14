CNN’s Cooper: ‘Shameful’ Trump Offering Early Access to Social Media Posts

Friday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” host Anderson Cooper said Truth Social charging $100,000 for early access to President Donald Trump’s posts is “shameful.”

Cooper said, “There are growing legal concerns tonight over President Trump selling early access to his Truth Social posts. This week, we reported on a joint lawsuit by The Intercept and the Freedom of the Press Foundation against the president and his White House social media team, alleging the instant access to his posts is unconstitutional and violates their First and Fifth Amendment rights. The president regularly uses Truth Social to announce policy decisions, executive orders, personnel changes, even war declarations. Trump Media said it signed more than ten customer agreements so far with mostly high frequency trading companies that are willing to pay between $60,000 and $100,000 per month for access, early looks at those tweets, or those posts. That means anywhere from 7 million to 12 million a year from just those ten customers. Now, this instant access could give Wall Street a leg up over retail traders by delivering the post split seconds faster than the public sees them.”

He added, “I mean, I know there’s no shame in this one, but it is shameful.”

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