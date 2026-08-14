David Crowley on Milwaukee Spending, Taxes: It’s Scott Walker’s Fault

On Thursday’s edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press NOW,” Wisconsin Democratic gubernatorial nominee David Crowley responded to an ad from his opponent, Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) criticizing him on spending and taxes by saying that “we’ve had to pick [up] every damn can that Republicans have kicked down the road, especially our former County Executive, Scott Walker, who ran up a credit card bill, $400 million on property taxpayers here.”

After viewing the ad from Tiffany, which also criticized him on his handling of health insurance and a lack of difference between him and his primary opponent, Francesca Hong, Crowley said, “Well, there we go with the distractions and divisions. We’re not even talking about policies that [are] actually going to keep more money in families’ pockets, how we’re going to reduce utility costs. And so, one thing that we know about Tom Tiffany, he is a MAGA extremist who has voted 100% of the time with Donald Trump. And anybody who votes 100% of the time and doesn’t stand up to someone and [represent] their constituents, it doesn’t qualify them to be running for governor.”

He continued, “I am the only executive in this race, we have done incredible work lowering our unsheltered homeless population, having the lowest count per capita [of] any community in the entire country. We have reduced overdose deaths by 40%. And we’ve had to pick [up] every damn can that Republicans have kicked down the road, especially our former County Executive, Scott Walker, who ran up a credit card bill, $400 million on property taxpayers here. And so, I’m focused on moving forward, while he’s trying to attach me to candidates that are not even in this race.”

Earlier in the interview, Crowley said property taxes are an issue.

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