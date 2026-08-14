GOP Rep. Flood: ‘We Have a Stressed Military’, Partially Due to Dems Not Funding It

On Friday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Mike Flood (R-NE) said that the military is “stressed” and it’s “in part because we can’t get the Democrats to agree to help us replenish our munitions, our armed forces, fund the military.”

Flood said, “If there are mental health challenges that are occurring on that aircraft carrier, let’s get them the resources that they need and address whatever’s going on. I’m glad to hear that it’s coming back to the mainland. We have a stressed military, in part because we can’t get the Democrats to agree to help us replenish our munitions, our armed forces, fund the military. These are basic tenets of a national security strategy.”

He added, “I could tell you this, I was at Dover Air Force Base standing right behind President Trump when seven caskets came off aircraft and were loaded onto the back of a trailer. I know he cares deeply about the men and women that are serving this country. I watched his face. I watched Melania, I was there with the secretary of war. This is important stuff, and I know the President cares deeply, like we all do, like Democrats do, like Republicans do, like Independents do, for the men and women serving in uniform.”

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