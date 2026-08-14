McCarthy: ‘Democrats Don’t Have a Leadership Problem — They Have a Leaderless Problem’

During Thursday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) weighed in on GOP prospects for the upcoming midterm election cycle.

According to McCarthy, Republicans were better positioned for November given the Democratic Party’s structural deficiencies.

“Mr. Speaker, would you rather be a Republican right now or a Democrat heading into the midterms?” guest host Brian Kilmeade said. “Who looks stronger?”

McCarthy replied, “Historically, the Democrats have a little advantage but under Hakeem, I would rather be a Republican. Look, why are we seeing Hunter Biden out there talking more about Democrats than Hakeem? The Democrats don’t have a leadership problem — they have a leaderless problem. That’s why the socialists are being able to win these races. You’ve got Schumer and Hakeem, weak leadership not willing to take a position. You’ve got crazy ideas out there. The enthusiasm kind of leans a little more towards Democrats than Republicans. We have got to get Republicans excited about this.”

“The challenge Republicans have is that President Trump won’t be on the ballot,” he continued. “When he’s on the ballot, he brings a big coalition. People want to turn out. Now, we have got to be able to do it at the same time when he’s not on the ballot.”

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