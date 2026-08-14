MS NOW’s Menendez: ‘Democratic Candidates Have Made Hegseth the New Boogeyman’

Friday on MS NOW’s “On the Line,” host Alicia Menendez said Democratic candidates have made Secretary of War Pete Hegseth “the new boogeyman on the campaign trail.”

Menendez said, “Calls are growing for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to lose his job over horrific conditions facing our service members aboard the USS Lincoln. The aircraft carrier has set a modern day record for consecutive days at sea. It has been deployed for nearly nine months as part of President Trump’s war of choice with Iran. Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer says Hegseth must be fired immediately, and he is not alone. Here’s what else we’ve heard, including from Congressman and veteran Jake Auchincloss on this show just yesterday.”

On Thursday’s show, Menendez said, “You have repeatedly called on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to resign. If Democrats are to take back control of Congress, will impeachment be a priority?”

Auchincloss answered, “Yes, it should be, absolutely. We need an inquiry. We need oversight and investigations. And if the facts yield an impeachment recommendation, we need to pursue that vigorously.”

Menendez said, “You have a growing number of Democrats who are calling for Hegseth to either be fired or have raised the possibility of impeachment. At the same time, you’ve got political reporting that the Democratic candidates have made Hegseth the new boogeyman on the campaign trail. They’re planning to shift their attacks from President Trump to Hegseth.”

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