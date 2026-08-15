Exclusive: Robert Kennedy Jr. Throws Down on Dr. Fauci for ‘Crimes,’ ‘Vanity,’ ‘Giddiness’

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. talked about Anthony Fauci.

Kennedy said, “The other thing, Alex, that was striking was just the, you know, the level of vanity, the giddiness at his celebrity at how famous he was and how much he was enjoying that.”

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