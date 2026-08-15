Maher: Trump Accounts Make Sense, Like Bush’s Social Security Idea

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that the Trump Accounts remind him of when President George W. Bush proposed allowing people to put some of the money they’d pay into Social Security into investment, which Maher said wasn’t a bad idea, but just got shot down due to politics.

During a discussion of the accounts, Maher said, “I remember George Bush wanted to put the money that we — when you start paying into Social Security, when you’re 20 or what? 18, or whatever it is, into the stock market, and [people] went, oh, wow, what a terrible idea, not a terrible idea. You’re not going to be able to touch it until you’re 65 anyway. Look at the chart of where the money in the stock [market], it outpaces just putting it in the bank by an exponential number.”

He added, “So, why didn’t we do that? Well, because politics, I guess. It didn’t seem like — this seems like it’s the same thing.”

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