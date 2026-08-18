GOP Rep. McCormick on GOP Midterm Messaging: ‘How Soon We Forget What the Big Beautiful Bill Did?’

Monday, on FBN’s “The Evening Edit,” Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA) touted the so-called Big, Beautiful Bill as part of Republican messaging for the upcoming midterm elections.

According to the Georgia Republican lawmaker, the Big, Beautiful Bill legislation offered many positive aspects for the economy.

“What is the Republican messaging for the midterms?” host Elizabeth MacDonald asked. I”t’s like the Democrats are doing the GOP messaging for them. Shouldn’t the Republicans really be out there in force on all media, like Steve Scalise and you were doing, saying what they’re pushing for America is poison, and that Trump, you know, get more Trump tax cuts, like on capital gains?”

McCormick replied, “Yes, how soon we forget what the Big Beautiful Bill did? Locked in the biggest tax cuts for businesses, saved a ton of people. About 80 percent of Americans benefited from that financially. It’s grown wealth in America, but we have a crisis right now on oil prices that does drive inflation. Something we have to address, and that’s something we have to focus to the American people on the long-term goals of America and what’s going to make their children happier and for the American Dream.”

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