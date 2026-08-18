Gov. Beshear on Democratic Socialist Candidates: ‘It’s Time for Big Ideas’

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY) welcomed the “big ideas” of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) candidates in his party.

When asked about DSA candidates, Beshear said, “I think what Democratic voters want is a country that works for them. And right now they’re working hard. They’re playing by the rules, but they’re not getting ahead. The average age of first time homeownership is 40 years old. They can’t take their kids on the same vacation that they went on, and they see a federal government with President Trump that is as corrupt as any we’ve ever seen, enriching themselves at the expense of everyone else. So I think what voters want is to fix the economy, which means bring down prices, end the war in Iran, invest in housing, and they want this government fixed too. So I believe it’s time for big ideas, which many of these candidates are throwing out.”

He continued, “I think the Democratic Party has to be a big tent party, where people can have different ideas on how we solve a problem, as long as we agree that that problem exists.”

He added, “I mean, right now the media is obsessed with differences in the Democratic Party when the differences between the Democratic Party and the Republican Party are so stark.”

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