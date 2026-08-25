CNN’s Phillip: El-Sayed Was Asked About ‘Red Meat for the MAGA Audience’ When He Was Asked About Things He Supports on ICE, Trans Issues, Green New Deal

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” host Abby Phillip argued that Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed was asked about “red meat for the MAGA audience” during his interview on the Fox News Channel earlier that night because he was asked about things like his own support for abolishing ICE, allowing sex changes for minors, and his prior support of the Green New Deal.

Phillip stated, “[D]uring an interview with host Jesse Watters, El-Sayed was asked about red meat for the MAGA audience, racism, reparations, the NFL, Colin Kaepernick, ICE, sex changes, the Green New Deal, whether Beyoncé should pay more taxes, and whether El-Sayed was glad Iran’s ayatollah was dead. El-Sayed called him out.”

After playing video of El-Sayed criticizing Watters for what he did and didn’t ask about in the interview, Phillip said, “So, on the one hand, this was sort of like the greatest hits of what you would expect to hear on Fox. However, — and actually — and it might work for the people for whom that is a — those are issues that they’re sensitive about. However, I do think that it kind of — El-Sayed’s point is that it sort of obscures the other issues that are at the top of the list for actual voters in this race.”

Later, Phillip stated that there are “important, detailed questions” about how El-Sayed’s socialized healthcare plan would work.

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