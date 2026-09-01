CNN’s Cornish: DSA’s Terrorist-Praising Maoist Caucus Treated Differently from Far Right Because People Got Called ‘Too Sensitive’

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” host Audie Cornish said the DSA’s terrorist-praising, Maoist Liberation Caucus is treated from neo-Nazi organizations because “people were told they were crazy or woke or too sensitive” for criticizing neo-Nazi groups.

After Cornish showed a graphic of criticism of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) from the DSA’s Liberation Caucus, The Dispatch Editor-in-Chief, Los Angeles Times columnist, and CNN Political Commentator Jonah Goldberg said, “The clip you showed earlier — or the image you showed earlier of the criticism of AOC, if I read it right on the screen, said Liberation Caucus of the DSA. I encourage everybody, go look up — go to the homepage of the Liberation Caucus of the DSA. It is openly and avowedly Maoist. Not like — I’m not — this is not an exaggeration. Like, they explain that they are a Maoist — Marxist-Leninist-Maoist revolutionary organization. They’ve come out, they are a pro-terrorist attack organization so that the DSA actually had to condemn them after the shooting in Washington of two Jews outside of a museum. They are nuts, the DSA Liberation Caucus. And it’s infuriating to me that, if it was a neo-Nazi caucus, the way the mainstream media would cover them is, oh my gosh, look how these people are responding, look how this is a member of this organization.”

Cornish cut in to counter, “Well, we did during the alt-right conversation, and most people were told they were crazy or woke or too sensitive.”

Goldberg responded, “Okay. All I’m saying is, this organization — what AOC should have done is [say], look, these guys are, like, literally Maoists. They defend the murder of 40 million Chinese people.”

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