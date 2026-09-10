Dem Rep. Crow: Trump’s $5,000 Dividend ‘Is a Bribe’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said President Donald Trump’s proposed $5,000 dividend he would distribute if the Republicans keep control of Congress after the midterms is a “bribe.”

Crow said, “This is a bribe, basically. Donald Trump tied this to the election and it’s not okay for any president to do this. I don’t care if a Democrat would do it or a Republican would do it. It doesn’t matter. It’s wrong for any sitting president to tie a payout with U.S. taxpayer money to an election result. If a Democrat was saying that, you all would be losing your minds. It’s just not okay.”

Host Martha MacCallum said, “Let me ask you about that, because I think about that. I think about some of these programs we hear about. I think about Mayor Mamdani with his free buses and free preschool in New York, free child care in New York. I mean, it’s all, isn’t that a form of giving people money back?”

Crow said, “Martha, you shouldn’t compare the use of taxpayer dollars for public services like public transportation and public education, other than like literally writing a check to people tied to an election result.”

MacCallum said, “Why not? It’s all money. It’s all money that the taxpayer —”

Crow said, “No, it’s wrong.”

MacCallum said, “Oh, why is it wrong for the government to take my money in taxes and spend it the way they want, rather than send me a check?”

Crow said, “If a Democrat got up there and said the same thing that, ‘I’m going to give a $5,000 check to every adult American if you vote for me and if we win the election,’ you would be losing your minds, so at least be consistent. At least be consistent here.”

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