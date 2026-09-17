Exclusive: Charlie Kirk’s Chief of Staff Reveals the Key Tools Behind the Success

On “The Alex Marlow Show,” Michael McCoy talked about Charlie Kirk.

McCoy said, “I realized that he genuinely had a love for young people. You know, Charlie wasn’t the first person to go to college campuses. He was the first person to go to college campuses and be successful at it.”

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