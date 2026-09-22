Murphy: Trump’s Base Is ‘Super Confused,’ Likely Won’t Vote

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said President Donald Trump’s base is “super confused,” so they likely won’t vote in the midterm elections.

Murphy said, “One of the things I’m sensing is that Trump’s base is just super confused, right? They thought he was going to do two things, end the wars and lower prices. And he seems to be doing the exact opposite. He’s intentionally raising prices and he is getting us into more and more wars. And so one of the things we’re hearing is that Republicans maybe are not going to vote for a Democrat, but they just may not show up.”

He added, “That will be the difference in states like Alaska and Texas and Iowa. And then the other thing that we’re hearing loud and clear is that, you know, there are new people coming out. There are new people showing up that maybe stayed on the sidelines coming off of Biden’s presidency, but now actually see this existential fight for our democracy. And so I do think that you’re going to see, as you saw in the last Trump midterm, a lot of young people showing up, a lot of first and second generation immigrants to this country who see how he is demonizing anybody who isn’t originally from the United States, showing up. So new people coming to the polls and getting involved in campaigns and a lot of Trump voters from 2024 just likely going to stay on the sidelines. And that may mean a big margin of victory in the House, and Democrats controlling the United States Senate.”

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