Raskin: ‘Constitutional Scoundrel’ Trump Misusing Claims of National Security Needs

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Rep Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said President Donald Trump is a “constitutional scoundrel” for invoking national security concerns to legally defend the White House ballroom, triumphal arch and press ban.

Host Jen Psaki said, “What do you make of this use of national security as justification?”

Raskin said, “Well, I mean, that’s the last refuge of a constitutional scoundrel, right? So it is an esthetic nightmare that all of the neighborhood groups and beautification groups reject. It is a threat to air travel, as all of the air traffic safety people have said, it is an offense and indignity to Arlington National Cemetery as the veterans groups and the military people are saying so he tries to pull a trump card and say, oh no, this is required by national security. Just like his ballroom is compelled by national security. Just like the demolition of the East Wing of the White House was required by national security. And everybody can see through that. And there’s no national security exception to the Constitution of the United States. If Congress controls it, Congress controls it. The president can’t simply seize control by waving the magic national security wand.”

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