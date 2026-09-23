Warren: ‘Trump Says Whatever Is Convenient, It’s Not Tied to Reality’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said President Donald Trump “says whatever is convenient. It’s not tied to reality.”

Warren said, “What I support is bringing down prices for American families. I want to see those prices come down. But I want to see the numbers that really will have an effect, instead of more Donald Trump magic.”

She continued, “Donald Trump and the Republicans still can’t explain what the objective is. They still can’t explain what the path is in this. It just gets worse and worse day by day. And the answer from the Trump administration is just to lie about it. Lie about how many American service members have been killed. Lie about what it’s costing us. Lie about damage to the rest of our facilities in the region. It’s lie, lie, lie. Instead of saying Donald Trump made a terrible mistake and we need to wind that back.”

She added, “Why would you take seriously anything he says about this war? I mean, let’s just run the tapes again. He said the war would be over, what, within a week? And then he said it would be over within a month, and then it was going to be over. We had complete control of the Strait of Hormuz. How many times has he said that? Donald Trump says whatever is convenient. It’s not tied to reality. It’s not tied to any facts. It’s tied to whatever it is that’s going on in Donald Trump’s head.”

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