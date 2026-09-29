Booker: Republican Lawmakers Are Acting Like We Are a ‘Monarchy’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said Republican lawmakers are treating the second Trump administration like a “monarchy.”

Host Jen Psaki said, “One of the things that I think has been so jarring for people are these TV ads that are paid for with taxpayer money from the Department of Homeland Security. One of them is kind of a rehashed campaign ad. Others are just basically tributes to Trump. Where is your head at with all of that?”

Booker said, “I love reading what ethics folks have been, from Republican administrations, have been saying all throughout this last two years about the grift that’s making him a billionaire, that they’re breaking rules to do anything and everything they can to cheat this election. Let’s be clear what they are doing now, using taxpayer money to make him into some kind of hero online 35 days before election. That is not just unethical. It is against the rules of the federal government. And and yet, not one word from one of my Republican colleagues in Congress.”

He added, “We were created in Congress to be a check and a balance. This is supposed to be accountability, oversight. This is a Congress controlled by Republicans, has completely abdicated their duty, surrendered themselves to Donald Trump, supplicate themselves before his alter, twisting themselves in hopes that he will bestow favor on them. That’s not a democracy. That is a monarchy. We need people in Congress from both parties that will stand up and do their job, especially when you have an out-of-control president dragging us to overseas wars, getting into tariff fights with Canada and jacking up the everyday Americans prices on everything from healthcare to their groceries.”

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