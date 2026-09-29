Rand Paul: Candidates Need to Oppose Iran War, Canada Trade War, If You Just Say ‘We’re Less Socialist,’ It Won’t Work

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Big Take,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) argued that Republicans in battleground states “need to tell the people that the trade war with Canada is a mistake and you’re opposed to it, you need to tell people the Iran War needs to stop as soon as possible.” And “if you just go out there and say, vote for me, the other people are worse, they’re socialist and we’re less socialist, I don’t know if it’s enough.”

Paul began by saying that “our argument has always been more difficult. They will offer you a free car, a free lunch, free college, free healthcare. And what Republicans are offering is so much better, but it’s intangible. We’re offering opportunity and freedom, the idea to practice your own religion, the idea to own a gun, the idea to be free from a government search, the Bill of Rights.”

He added, “Well, inflation is slower than it was under Biden. But what people have to remember, and I think what many Republicans are forgetting, is inflation is cumulative. So, the 20% that your prices went up under Biden [is] still there. Now we’re adding to it at a slower rate. But even if we do 3% a year for the last two years, much better than under Biden, we’re still at 26% over 5 or 6 years. And so, if you make $50,000 a year now and you made $50,000 a year five years ago, you are poor. And that’s what people need to get and understand and have some sympathy. But that comes from deficit spending. That is the debt that causes inflation. But if you add the Iran War on top of that, which is diesel and gas and fertilizer, and then you add the tariff war on top of that, there [are] three — it’s sort of a triple whammy. Inflation, trade war, Iran War have caused a lot of people to really be squeezed. That’s this affordability crunch. And if Republicans don’t address it, I think they are going to have trouble in the election.”

Paul concluded, “If you’re in a battleground state and you’re running for office, you need to tell the people that the trade war with Canada is a mistake and you’re opposed to it, you need to tell people the Iran War needs to stop as soon as possible. If you say that, and if you are sincere, I think you have a chance. But, in many of these states where I see the numbers going the opposite way, if you just go out there and say, vote for me, the other people are worse, they’re socialist and we’re less socialist, I don’t know if it’s enough.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett