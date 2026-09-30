Rick Scott: ‘If Socialism Worked, Then Everybody Would Be Wanting to Move to Havana Right Now’

Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) spoke out about socialism, a key component of the GOP’s messaging for the 2026 election cycle.

According to thr Florida Republican, there is evidence socialism fails, including the dire circumstances in communist Cuba.

“I want to talk about the rise of socialism,” co-host Taylor Riggs said. “It’s concerning to many Americans, and some new polling is showing that Americans are actually more interested in socialism, even as the cost of living rises. A Fox News poll finding 34% of voters say that the cost of living and inflation are the most important issues facing this country. How do you stop the momentum right now that looks like young kids, in particular, are flocking to socialism?”

Scott replied, “Well, I’ve got a project. It’s called Rescue America, and it talks about, we’ve got to explain why socialism fails. Socialism always fails. It sounds nice. Oh, everything is free. It never works. If socialism worked, then everybody would be wanting to move to Havana right now. We’ve got to talk about how we’re going to preserve the American dream. And here is what’s happened in the last 50 years: healthcare costs up 10 percent, education costs up 15%, housing prices up 800%. So, all these prices have skyrocketed. So, what we’ve got to do is we’ve got to figure out how to bring these prices down.”

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