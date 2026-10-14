Dem Rep. Dean on Biden Inflation: ‘We Passed the Inflation Reduction Act’

During a town hall on NewsNation on Tuesday, Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) defended the record of the Biden administration on inflation by stating that “we passed the Inflation Reduction Act” during his time in office.

Dean said, “Look what this administration has done, it’s not DSA, it’s not Democrats, it’s what this administration has done.”

TPUSA Spokesman Andrew Kolvet then asked about inflation under the Biden administration and the Biden administration’s record and said that while Biden’s not in office, “the inflation is still here.”

Dean responded, “And we passed the Inflation Reduction Act, we passed the Safer Communities Act, we passed infrastructure.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett