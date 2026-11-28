Spectators were burned at Myanmar’s Taunggyi balloon festival on Monday night when fireworks under a hot-air balloon ignited over the crowd.

Local media put the count at 16. The competition runs at the Awaiyar balloon ground in Taunggyi, capital of southern Shan State. Teams there build their balloons out of paper by hand, then hang baskets of homemade gunpowder underneath.

One attendee said the crowd had nowhere to go. “Then two large fireworks exploded directly below a balloon,” the attendee said. People at the front could not move. The ones behind them could not get out.

Medical teams treated nearly 120 people that night. Ninety-five of them had trouble breathing or passed out in the crowd. Six more were hurt in fights. Three went to a hospital.

Night balloons carry dozens of kilos of gunpowder on bamboo frames. The fuses are set to catch only once the craft has climbed. Regime media reported 561 entries this year, 112 of them night flights.

Taunggyi residents told SHAN News they had already raised crowd management and balloon safety with the organizers.

Balloon debris set two motorcycles on fire Nov. 17. Nearly 70 people fainted Saturday.

Tourist numbers were up this year. Hotels, guesthouses, and motels in Taunggyi filled, roads around the grounds were closed, and the grounds stayed packed to the last night of the contest.

Spectators have died at this festival before. Four were killed in 2014. One was a four-year-old child. Another was the leader of the team whose balloon came down on the crowd. In 2017 a stray flare reached a pyrotechnician’s gunpowder store during pre-festival testing. Six houses went up. A volunteer who turned out to help the firefighters died.

Overcrowding happens every year, one resident said, and anyone who cannot take the crowds should stay home.

Organizers ran the competition through Tuesday. The closing and awards ceremony went ahead Wednesday.

The International Court of Justice ruled Nov. 19 that Myanmar’s military government committed genocide against the Rohingya. It was the first such finding in the court’s history.