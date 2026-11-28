World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) announced Friday that Jermaine Haley, the Australian wrestler known to fans as Bronson Reed, died at the age of 38 due to medical complications, according to a statement the company posted to X.

The promotion gave no further detail. ESPN reported the announcement went out Friday night, nearly three weeks after the 38-year-old’s last appearance on a WWE card.

The statement praised the Raw star, then addressed his family. Haley was “a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague,” WWE said, extending condolences to his pregnant wife, Paige, and their daughter.

The Vision member last performed at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 7, where Oba Femi threw him from the stage and through tables, ABC News noted.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline first reported a broken rib and a punctured lung. Bryan Alvarez later reported broken ribs and a lacerated kidney, and said the Adelaide native was recovering from surgery, Wrestling Inc. wrote. He stayed in Riyadh with a WWE doctor and a company executive. He did not return home until Nov. 18.

WWE has not connected those injuries to the death, and no cause has been released. A medical report disclosed Hulk Hogan’s cause of death weeks after the WWE Hall of Famer died last year.

Haley debuted in WWE in 2019, was released in 2021, and returned in December 2022. He won the NXT North American Championship and the 2024 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

A Mexican wrestler was arrested on manslaughter charges in October after a 75-year-old referee died following a piledriver.

WWE’s live event in Athens, Georgia, opened Friday with a ten-bell salute, and the company planned the same tribute for Saturday’s Survivor Series: WarGames in Houston, PWInsider reported. Paul “Triple H” Levesque told commentator Michael Cole the 330-pound Australian was “a wonderful, teddy bear of a human being.”