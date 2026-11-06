The fallout from the Russell Brand rape trial and conviction continues as the fascist left does what it always does… makes anyone pay a price for associating with a man who supported Donald Trump.

In this case, it’s survivalist TV star Bear Grylls, who dared to attend Brand’s baptism in 2024 just months after the first allegations hit the airwaves and newspapers.

Allegations against Russell Brand reaching back some 20 years were nowhere to be found until the comedian and actor bucked the establishment by questioning fascist COVID protocols and expressing support for President Trump. Only then did the British media decide to investigate Brand to find a crime. And find crimes they did, and after a weeks-long trial, Brand was found guilty of four counts this week, including a rape. He now faces a lengthy prison term.

Naturally, at the time, Grylls (who is a devout Christian) was forced to explain himself…

“You know what, whoever it is, you can’t only stand beside people who have had perfect journeys. It was for him a real moment of humility and repentance and genuine heart-felt finding of quite a faith in his life,” he told one British news outlet.

“I try and live in a way that I never judge and I always try and love – and that principle doesn’t just apply to perfect people with perfect lives,” he told another.

After Brand’s conviction this week, Grylls said, among other things, “It is right that justice has now been served. I can’t imagine how hard this time has been for the victims, the heroes of the day.”

To his credit, he also made clear that he did not regret participating in Brand’s conversion…

“Brand’s faith seemed genuine to me at the time when I was a guest at his private baptism. I have attended a few now. Even visiting in prisons with people who have committed terrible crimes,” he explained. “It’s part of our calling as men and women of faith, to love and serve anyone. It is the sick that need healing. Judgement is for the courts and God… I wouldn’t want to ever discourage someone’s coming to faith.”

Naturally, for the leftist idiots on X, this explanation of the basics of Christianity 101 wasn’t good enough…

This is how it works: No one cares about misconduct accusations when you are in good standing and useful to the left. Ah, but the moment you bolt the plantation, suddenly you’re Ted Bundy. Then, to send a message to anyone who would dare remain friendly with this apostate from leftism, his associates must all be made to answer … even if it’s for attending a baptism.

Listen, I have no idea if Russell Brand is guilty or not, but it is a fact that no one cared about these allegations until he voiced some support for President Trump. It is also a fact that if Brand were an illegal alien in the U.K. and charged with the same crimes, the British legal system would have set him free, put him up at a nice motel, and given him food vouchers and a pamphlet about not raping people.

Even if he’s guilty, Brand was punished for being an apostate, and not for the rape or the assaults.