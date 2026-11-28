On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Democratic Socialists of America Co-Chair Ashik Siddique responded to questions on data showing taxing billionaires wouldn’t be enough to cover the costs of Medicare for All by saying that “right now, you are paying out of pocket or your employer’s paying out of pocket, it’s being taken out of your paycheck. So, if that came out of your taxes, instead, directly, you would end up saving money” for healthcare.

Co-host Griff Jenkins asked, “Medicare for All, is really — seems like a [real] centerpiece of what you hope to accomplish in this coming Congress. But, you do the math, and there’s a problem. If you tax all the billionaires who have a wealth tax, it’s only going to get about 4 trillion. Whereas we know the estimate for ten years is 47 trillion for Medicare for All. So, when you look globally, no healthcare system, even the socialist ones, in any other country, have been funded entirely by just taxing billionaires and the rich, which means, ultimately, those workers that struggle end up having to pay as well. So, how are you going to accomplish this goal if the math won’t work?”

Siddique answered, “Well, right now, healthcare costs are out of control for most Americans, and we believe that healthcare should not be a privilege, it should be a right guaranteed to all people. The United States is the only developed country in the world that does not provide free universal healthcare for everybody who lives here. So, we would save thousands of lives, and we would reduce spending overall by over a trillion dollars –.”

Jenkins cut in to say the math still doesn’t add up and “there have been so many reports from…The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, you name it, they have broken down the cost, looking at this, and there’s no way that you can get there without, ultimately, raising everybody’s taxes in this country. And the centerpiece of the Democrat, and, particularly, the DSA’s argument, that we need to help struggling Americans with affordability, raising their taxes isn’t going to help them.”

Siddique responded, “Right now, most Americans are paying out of pocket at extremely high costs because health insurance companies can keep jacking up the costs of basic healthcare coverage, they can jack up the costs of prescription drugs. So, right now, you are paying out of pocket or your employer’s paying out of pocket, it’s being taken out of your paycheck. So, if that came out of your taxes, instead, directly, you would end up saving money for a healthcare system that was universal –.”

Jenkins then cut in to ask about whether they’d work with President Donald Trump on Medicare for All. Siddique also said that they would save “trillions” of dollars.

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