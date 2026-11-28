On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” Amb. Nathan Sales, who served as Coordinator for Counterterrorism during the first Trump administration, said that regardless of the particulars of the Jensen Huang NVIDIA situation, “China has been able to exploit loopholes in our laws and policies to get access to the chips that are really going to determine who controls AI for the next generation.”

Sales said, “Look, this isn’t a sex scandal, this is a chips scandal. And regardless of what role China may have played in this romantic entanglement, the big picture here is that China has been able to exploit loopholes in our laws and policies to get access to the chips that are really going to determine who controls AI for the next generation. We’ve got to win the AI race, as the president has said many times, and you don’t win by letting your chief enemy steal your technology and use it for their own purposes.”

He continued, “So, set aside what Jensen Huang did in his private life, keep the focus squarely on what controls can we put in place to make sure that America dominates AI and China can’t.”

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