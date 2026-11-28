Russian President Vladimir Putin is an aggressor and killer akin to Adolf Hitler, says Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Second World War and accusations related to it are a recurring theme in the Ukraine War.

Professing affection for Vladimir Putin is on a par with being friends with Adolf Hitler during the Second World War, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said in an apparently calculated snub of President Trump.

The United States of America is not pushing Russia hard enough in its peace talks, and Moscow needs to be placed under pressure by “strong pressure” to end the invasion of his country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said. Speaking to British state broadcaster the BBC, he also said too much focus on the Middle East is depriving Ukraine of essential anti-missile defences, and questioned U.S. President Donald Trump’s approach to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

Speaking of the recent trilateral talks and other attempts at peace-brokering—on which President Trump has placed great emphasis, citing the enormous numbers of casualties on both sides—President Zelensky said the Americans were on the wrong track. He told the BBC: “It’s not about comfortable talks, it’s about strong countries that can pressure, because these countries have power and respect.”

Responding to a pointed question from the broadcaster about President Trump embracing his Russian counterpart and addressing him as “my friend”, Zelensky went on: “Of course it’s up to the President of the United States, but it’s strange. He’s an aggressor, and a killer, he can’t be a friend, just cannot be. It’s the same that somebody say about Hitler during the Second World War, ‘he’s a good friend’. No, he is not a friend.”

The Ukrainian leader followed up this ding with appeals to the United States to deliver the air defence missiles that had been paid for more quickly. There is a “very, very” serious shortage of Patriot Missiles, Zelensky said, stating that while Ukraine does well shooting down drones, advanced American technology is needed to intercept Russia’s heaviest weapon, the ballistic missile.

Not for the first time, Zelensky said war in the Middle East had robbed Ukraine of the attention of the global community. He said: “It’s a pity they made a focus on Middle East and they help them more… It’s a pity. We have huge questions with this”.

Allusions to Nazism are rife in the Ukraine war, not least because of the historic bad blood between Ukraine and Russia that stems in part from the Second World War, when some Ukrainians fought with the Germans to liberate their country from Russia, with accusations of genocide and war crimes abounding between all parties. Russia, whose founding myths are heavily underpinned by its victory over Germany in the Second World War — what it calls the Great Patriotic War — frames the justification for the war domestically as an “anti-Fascist” crusade, associating Ukraine with 1940s-era Ukrainian nationalist Stepan Bandera.

Ukraine strongly denies these Russian claims, which are generally disregarded as fanciful propaganda by most in the West. Nevertheless, that history continues to pop up from time to time.

Earlier this week, President Trump revealed that he had told President Putin that he wanted to see an end to aggression in Europe. The President wrote: “I would like to see President Putin pull back all Military aggression against territories throughout Europe, in the hopes that a Deal can be made between Russia and Ukraine, and made quickly”.

The President added the war has been a complete bloodbath with “thousands of people” killed every month. Trump added that he’d spoken to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and that they had discussed finding a peaceful resolution to the war “as rapidly as possible”.