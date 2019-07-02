Police: Bandits Rob Off-Duty Cop of $10,000 Necklace, Phone

An off-duty New York City police officer ran into some bad luck this weekend after a pair of thieves riding a motorcycle took a $10,000 necklace and a cell phone from him, police said Monday.

The 40-year-old Bronx police officer was walking home from Upper Manhattan in New York City around 1:10 a.m. Sunday when two bikers approached him, the New York Post reported.

One passenger got off the motorcycle, drew his black gun, and then ran away with the expensive necklace and phone, authorities said.

The suspects remain at large as of Monday afternoon, and the officer did not suffer any injuries.

Police officers often put themselves in harm’s way to protect the people, even when they are not on the clock. In January, an off-duty cop heading home from his shift in Times Square was held at gunpoint and beaten as part of an attempted robbery, WPIX reported.

The officer suffered a laceration to his face and received treatment at a local hospital. The alleged robber, in that case, fled reportedly without any of the officer’s belongings.