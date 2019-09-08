Graphic Video: Suspect Allegedly Hits Man in Head with Bowling Ball

A suspect was caught on video allegedly smashing a bowling ball into another man’s head on Wednesday evening, reports said.

The 28-year-old victim, Damante Williams, was in a medically induced coma for a short time after the fight at Town Hall Bowl in Cicero, Illinois.

Video footage shows the moment the suspect approaches Williams from behind and hits him with the bowling ball. The video then shows Williams with his head bowed as he sits on the floor.

The Cicero Police Department are currently searching for the suspect (pictured) who was said to be driving a 2018 Range Rover with Wisconsin license plate number AFS3400 the night of the alleged assault.

Cicero town spokesman Ray Hanania said the fight happened during a promotional night at the bowling alley, but added that no one at the scene called 911. However, someone running away from the scene flagged down a police car and alerted them to the alleged attack.

The horrific video was shared on Facebook on Friday and later went viral. Williams’ cousin, Valencia Williams, said it was disturbing people recorded the incident instead of helping her cousin.

The Cicero Police Department is attempting to identify the below listed subject. If you have any information, please contact the Detective Division. pic.twitter.com/yWmU4GLAGb — Cicero Police Dept (@TOCPolice) September 5, 2019

“It went viral on Facebook and it is heart-breaking to see a loved one in that capacity and no one helped,” she commented. “All the people who were around immediately took out their phones and recorded it.”

Williams’ mother, Tamekio, said her son came out of the coma on Friday morning and said she hopes his condition will continue to improve.

“He knew who I was, but he’s still not all the way where I would like him to be, but I know in time he’ll get there,” she commented.

Williams said he ran into someone he did not know that night, but added that she does not understand why the suspect would attack her son in such a manner.

“To my understanding, he didn’t even know these people, so why would you hit somebody with a bowling ball in the head?” she questioned, adding that “… Someone came up from behind him when the security guard was holding him and threw a bowling ball and hit his head. Just bring this person to justice.”

The Cicero Police Department asked anyone who recognizes the suspect to call the department at 708-652-2130.