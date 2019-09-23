Five-Year-Old Narrowly Survives Father’s Subway Track Suicide

A 45-year-old man holding his young daughter leaped in front of an oncoming subway train in the Bronx, New York, on Monday morning.

Authorities say the attempted murder-suicide occurred around 8:00 a.m. on the elevated Kingsbridge Road station in Kingsbridge Heights. The man, whose identity is unreleased at press time, was killed. Fortunately, he failed to take his daughter’s life.

“There was at least 20, 30 people screaming,” witness Jennifer Hub said. “I watched as that train came around that corner and I saw as the man jumped and I see the little feet hanging out.” In a video the New York Post acquired, a bystander called out encouragement as the little girl crawled from beneath the subway car.

“Little by little, my love, little by little,” the unidentified voice said. Two others were injured when they descended onto the track to help her and have been taken to St. Barnabas Hospital for evaluation and treatment. The girl was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center, though her injuries were not judged to be life-threatening.

The incident echoes a similar one last summer when 20-year-old Mumajah Scott attempted — but failed — to kill herself and her two-month-old son at another Bronx subway station.