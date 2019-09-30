A police radio recorded the tense moments after New York Police Department (NYPD) Officer Brian Mulkeen was shot and killed in the Bronx on Sunday morning.

“Shots fired! Shots fired, guys!” one policeman is heard shouting. “I need a bus! I need a bus … I need a bus immediately,” he tells the dispatcher, requesting an ambulance.

Authorities said the 33-year-old Mulkeen, who was a seven-year veteran of the NYPD, was on patrol with three other officers on East 229th Street near the corner of Laconia Avenue by the Edenwald Houses when they stopped to question Antonio L. Williams, 27.

“They are in an area that had numerous shootings, as recent as last night,” said Chief of Department Terence Monahan.

“We saw him walking, he looked suspicious. As you see on body cam, he starts running, and you can see clearly he’s reaching into his waist, trying to pull something out,” Monahan noted.

Reports said the officers chased Williams on foot and wrestled him to the ground. Mulkeen’s bodycam footage recorded him saying, “He’s reaching for it! He’s reaching for it!” according to an Associated Press report.

However, Monahan said the officer’s gun was fired five times, but it remains unclear who fired the weapon. He said officers recovered the gun that reportedly belonged to the suspect, but it had not been fired.

Monahan also stated that Williams had several prior arrests and was on probation until 2022 for a narcotics-related offense in 2018.

Reports said the suspect died at the scene, while Mulkeen, who had been shot three times, was taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Sergeants Benevolent Association tweeted a photo of Mulkeen on Sunday to honor him:

9/29/19 Police Officer Brian Mulkeen End of Watch,Bronx Borough Anti Crime Unit. Died saving lives’, defending those less fortunate and taking many guns off NYC streets. 9/28/19 arrest for a gun & 50 guns arrest on his team this year. Rest In Peace our Hero,job well done 🙏➕🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/R6agl1gvyL — SBA (@SBANYPD) September 29, 2019

“NYPD Police Officer Brian Mulkeen, a 33-yr-old Bronx cop, was killed about 12:30 am while doing the courageous work NYers needed him to do. He served for nearly 7 years,” wrote NYPD Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill on Twitter Sunday morning.

“There is no worse a moment in our profession than this. Pls keep Brian’s family & colleagues in your thoughts,” the tweet concluded.