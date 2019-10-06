Police: 12 Men Arrested for Statutory Rape of 2 Girls at Alabama University

Twelve men have been arrested over the alleged statutory rape of two girls at Jacksonville State University, police said.

The Gadsden Times reported that nine of the men arrested over two days in mid-September were between the ages of 18 and 22.

The two latest arrests took place Monday, bringing the total number of men accused of rape to 12, WBMA reported.

Several of the arrested men are students at the university, which is about 75 miles away from Birmingham, NBC News reported.

The two alleged victims are younger than 16 but older than 12 and are not affiliated with the university, according to university attorney Sam Monk.

Nearly all of the men face charges of second-degree rape, except for one who faces a charge of second-degree sodomy. All of the men posted bond.

The school held an emergency board of trustees meeting on September 21, after campus police had been alerted to six statutory rapes.

Students said university police are now requiring them to show proof of identity before they are allowed to enter a residence hall, in light of the alleged rapes.