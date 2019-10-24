A Louisiana sheriff’s deputy and his school teacher wife have been accused of multiple child rape and child porn charges.

Authorities arrested Dennis Perkins, 44, and his wife, Cynthia Perkins, 34, on Wednesday and charged them with 60 counts of child pornography involving a child under the age of 13, two counts of first-degree rape, and other charges, WAFB reported.

Dennis Perkins immediately lost his job with the sheriff’s office once the allegations came to light, and his wife resigned on Wednesday from her teaching position at Westside Junior High School.

“It’s a sad day for us, for all law enforcement officers, when you arrest one of your own,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement. “…but as I have said in the past, no one is above the law.”

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said that Dennis Perkins also faces additional charges, including possession of pornography involving a child under the age of 13, two counts of video voyeurism, two counts of obscenity, and one count of obstruction of justice.

Dennis was hit with obstruction of justice charge after he allegedly tossed his cell phone into a river in northern Louisiana to escape authorities waiting to take him into custody.

According to the Louisiana attorney general’s office, the investigation into the couple began when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped off authorities about a possible case of possession and distribution of child pornography.

It is unclear how many children were alleged victims of the couple.

The Advocate reported that Dennis is being held on $1.6 million bond while his wife, Cynthia, is being held on $500,000 bond.