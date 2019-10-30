A Florida man is accused of spitting on a man wearing a “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) hat in a Vero Beach restaurant on Friday evening.

Matthias Ajple, 43, a Democrat, allegedly confronted Robert Youngblood, 67, a Republican, while sitting at the bar of Hurricane Grill & Wings in Vero Beach, telling him, “You should go back to Russia you f***ing communist!”

Ajple then slapped the hat and spit on Youngblood before leaving the scene and driving away, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by TC Palm.

Youngblood was able to write down Ajple’s license plate number and deputies were able to track down Ajple at his residence.

“I was just trying to protect you guys because I support law enforcement. Trump supporters are communist and racist,” Ajple reportedly told the arresting deputy. “I don’t even care that I’m going to jail; this is actually exciting.”

Ajple was charged with battery and taken to the Indian River County Jail. He posted $500 bond Saturday morning and is due back in court on November 19.

This is not the first time Trump supporters wearing MAGA hats have faced violence. In April, a black immigrant Trump supporter wearing a MAGA hat was beaten in Maryland, and in August, a New York City man also said he was beaten for wearing the pro-Trump hat.