An Oregon mother is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old boy at her daughter’s school after connecting with him through Snapchat.

Authorities busted Rheta Leanne Melvin, 36, at her home in Riddle, Oregon, on Thursday— the day after she allegedly had sex with the boy in the backseat of her vehicle, according to a police report obtained by KTVL.

Melvin first connected with the boy through Snapchat last Tuesday, before the two allegedly exchanged sexually explicit images.

After the alleged sexual tryst, the boy told the police Melvin used Snapchat to pressure him to meet up again, but this time, he refused.

When the teen’s mother found out about the situation, she called the police.

Melvin allegedly told the police she was “sexting” a boy she thought was either “17 or 18,” according to the police report.

She also allegedly admitted to sending nude photos and sexting other children but denied having sex with a 14-year-old.

Police charged Melvin with multiple counts of rape, sodomy, and sexual abuse and booked her into the Douglas County Jail, according to a statement from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.