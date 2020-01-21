Police: Arizona Mom Admits She Killed Three Kids

A mother was arrested Monday after she reportedly told police she killed her three children at their home in Phoenix, Arizona.

When police received a 911 call from a relative of the mother, Rachel Henry, they went to the home and found a seven-month-old girl, a two-year-old girl, and a three-year-old boy unresponsive in the living room, according to Fox News.

“These are the case [sic] we don’t want to respond to,” said Phoenix police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune.

Tuesday, the Phoenix Police Department tweeted more information:

UPDATE: Mom arrested, admits to killing kids ages 3, 2 and 7 months. Mom is a 22-year-old woman who recently moved to Arizona from Oklahoma. Crime happened in their home near 24th Street and Vineyard pic.twitter.com/iqCivZ66jZ — Phoenix Police Department (@phoenixpolice) January 21, 2020

The parents and the relative were at the home when the deaths occurred, according to the Arizona Republic.

“The initial call to police on Monday night was reported as a drowning of three individuals at the home. But the details later changed. Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade later confirmed there were three children who had died, but did not provide a cause of death.”

Officers who responded to the call said they tried to revive the children but were unsuccessful, adding that there were no obvious signs they had suffered from any kind of trauma.

However, the parents told authorities that the victims were sick earlier that evening.

“Right now, we can tell you she admitted to doing this to the children, and that’s where we’re going and that’s where the investigation is at this point,” Fortune said.

Tuesday, investigators were seen going in and out of a trailer home on the family’s property and spotlights were focused on a structure behind it, toward the back of the gated lot.

Following her arrest, Henry was booked on three counts of first-degree murder.

“This investigation is still ongoing, there’s still a lot of collection and gathering of evidence that needs to still be done and obviously there’s going to be other interviews with witnesses and additional information,” Fortune told reporters.

“As you can imagine, this case is very complex, there’s a lot of moving parts to it, and so we are comfortable in saying now that the mother is responsible for the death of the children.”