A Virginia judge has sentenced a couple to 20 years each in prison in connection with the death of their two-month-old through a drug overdose, authorities said.

Eugene Chandler Jr., 27, and Shaleigh Brumfield, 26, both of Danville, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, drug charges, and child abuse/neglect on February 12, 15 months after their infant, Marleigh Chandler, died of heroin and cocaine poisoning, WXFR reported.

It all began on November 24, 2018, when Danville first responders were dispatched to a report of an infant who had trouble breathing, court documents stated.

The child, whom officials later identified as Marleigh, was pronounced dead at a local hospital, the Danville Register & Bee reported.

WSET reported that in June 2019, investigators conducted a search of the family’s home and found drug paraphernalia, marijuana, and other evidence of drug use.

The medical examiner also conducted an autopsy on Marleigh and concluded that she died of “acute heroin and cocaine intoxication in a setting of co-sleeping.”

In addition to their 20-year prison sentences, Brumfield and Chandler must also serve five years of probation upon their release from prison.