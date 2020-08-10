Catholic League: BLM One of the ‘Greatest Threats’ to Black Americans

Catholic League President Bill Donohue said Monday that Black Lives Matter (BLM) is “one of the greatest threats to the health and safety of black Americans today.”

While BLM protesters insist that the police and law enforcement endanger black Americans, it is actually the Black Lives Matter group itself that poses a greater threat, Dr. Donohue contends.

On its website, Black Lives Matter calls for “a national defunding of police” and “prison abolition,” Donohue notes, but the elimination of the police force and the emptying of prisons would mean that “blacks would suffer the most.”

Black Lives Matter Chicago has been especially vocal about defunding both police and the prison system, yet Chicago “is where black lives matter the least,” Donohue adds, where “black-on-black shootings are routine, especially on weekends.”

More insidious still, Black Lives Matter is “doing everything it can to subvert the aspirations of black people” themselves, he contends, citing a recent Gallup survey that found that 81 percent of blacks “want the police to spend the same amount of time (61 percent) or more time (20 percent) in their area.”

Along with Black Lives Matter itself, the “legions of young affluent white men and women” who have been intellectually seduced by their “ideologically corrupt professors” are the greatest threat to the health and safety of black people, Donohue notes.

These useful idiots parrot the lies of Black Lives Matters, pushing for a situation that would disproportionately harm black families.

“If we get rid of the police and the prisons, Black Lives Matter officials will be unaffected, as will their white allies; they live in comfortable neighborhoods,” Donohue concludes. “It will be innocent black men, women and children who will pay the price for their insanity.”

