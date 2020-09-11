Judge in George Floyd Murder Trial Rejects Evidence of ‘Diversionary’ Behavior in 2019 Drug Arrest

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 03: Graffiti artist Akse spray paints a mural of George Floyd in Manchester's northern quarter on June 03, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom. The death of an African-American man, George Floyd, while in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the United States, …
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Joel B. Pollak

The judge presiding over the trial of four police officers charged in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota in May has denied a motion to introduce new evidence of a past overdose by Floyd.

Defense attorneys filed a motion earlier this week indicating that they intended to introduce evidence to show that Floyd had been stopped by police in May 2019 under suspicion of selling drugs. The defense suggested that Floyd had “engaged in diversionary behavior such as crying and acted irrationally.” They alleged further that he swallowed the drugs and had to be treated at a local hospital for an accidental drug overdose, and that he admitted abusing drugs regularly.

The defense also wanted to introduce evidence of Floyd’s past arrest for robbery in Harris County, Texas, more than a decade ago.

Judge Peter Cahill denied those motions, according to reporter Callan Gray of KSTP:

Separately, the judge granted a defense motion to kick Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman and his staff off the case.
The judge said that Freeman and several other attorneys had been “sloppy” when they sent prosecutors to interview the county medical examiner, making them potential witnesses in the case and disqualifying them from prosecuting it.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.