Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a suspicious police cruiser fire in West Philadelphia early Sunday.

The incident took place around 3:30 a.m. on the 2100 Block of Simpson Street near the 12th Police District in Southwest Philadelphia, WPVI reported.

The police cruiser suffered heavy visible damage, but there were no injuries reported. CBS Philly reported that the fire marshal was called to investigate the damage.

Police said the incident is not connected to the recent series of police car fires across the city that took place earlier in the summer.

Police took both suspects into custody overnight, and collected a gas can at the time of the arrests, police said.

It is unclear what charges the suspects face.