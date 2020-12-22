Colorado Man Sentenced to 624 Years to Life for Sex Crimes Against Boys

A Colorado man found guilty of sexually abusing boys dating back more than 20 years was sentenced to 624 years to life in prison, according to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The district attorney’s office announced Sunday that Joseph Lee Davis, 69, was convicted of 15 counts, including child sexual assault, enticement of a child, and sexual exploitation of children.

“Over the course of more than 20 years, the defendant groomed, manipulated, threatened, and molested children from his neighborhood and extended family,” the release from the district attorney’s office stated. “This dangerous pedophile tormented and destroyed the lives of his victims and the community while operating in the shadows to avoid the notice of law enforcement.”

Police arrested Davis in December 2018 after Colorado Springs Police Department detectives uncovered evidence and began investigating child pornography production and ongoing sexual abuse of other children.

Authorities say a victim told the police that on May 17, 2010, Davis forced him to perform anal and oral sex “several times.”

The victim also said Davis forced him to pose nude, and that Davis showed him multiple disk drives containing photos of other naked minors.

Police conducted a search of Davis’s home more than eight years after the victim’s interview.

Detectives reported finding illicit materials as they followed up on a report from another alleged victim.

Police said he targeted victims between the ages of nine and 14 years old.

“He will never be able to get out in the light of day and harm another child,” Deputy District Attorney with the 4th Judicial Branch Stephanie Redfield told KDVR.

Police are encouraging more victims to come forward to speak with officers and make use of the services with the victim’s compensation fund.