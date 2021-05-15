Police: Three Subway Slashing Suspects Charged, One Still on the Loose

The New York Police Department (NYPD) charged three suspects, including a 16-year-old, early Saturday morning after several people were slashed on the subway in Manhattan Friday, police said.

Breitbart News reported Friday that at least four people were injured from the slashing attacks.

As of Saturday, one suspect (pictured) still remains on the lam, according to WPIX.

WPIX reported Friday that the following victims were slashed:

The NYPD [New York Police Department] said the first attack happened just before 4:30 a.m. when a 44-year-old man was slashed in the mouth on the southbound No. 4 train at the Union Square station. About five minutes later on the same train, a 40-year-old man was slashed and a 41-year-old man was punched as the train was near the Astor Place station, police said. Minutes later, near the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station, a 44-year-old man was slashed, authorities said.

All four victims were transported to local hospitals in stable condition, police said.

The NYPD said that around 11:20 p.m., officers on a No. 1 train spotted four people who matched the descriptions of the slashing suspects and arrested them.

Three of them were charged, and one of them was let go without any charges, police said.

Taquarious Soto-Burgos, 19, of Brooklyn, faces charges including two counts of robbery and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Joseph Foster, 18, of the Bronx, was charged with one count of robbery and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

And a 16-year-old who could not be identified due to his age faces multiple charges, including two counts of robbery, one count of assault, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

The NYPD is continuing their search for the fourth suspect as the MTA prepares to resume 24-hour service on the subway, with many local officials raising concerns about the safety of the subway as the number of commuters begin to increase.