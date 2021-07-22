“He really wants to help Hunter and for people to recognize his talent,” Davis said of the Gallery owner, Georges Berges. “So you know, I think it’s all on the up and up.”

Breitbart News reported July 8 that Hunter Biden was working with the Soho art dealer Georges Bergès, who has links to China himself:

Bergès is holding an art exhibition in the fall, where Hunter’s art is expected to sell anywhere from $75,000-$500,000. The entire venture has prompted ethics concerns, particularly given Hunter’s past work as his father served as vice president — striking deals with Chinese officials and raking in tens of thousands of dollars per month serving on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian oligarch-owned oil and gas company, despite having no experience in the energy sector. His father would later brag about threatening to withhold aid from Ukraine unless officials fired the prosecutor conducting a corruption investigation into Burisma. But instead of making the transactions more transparent and open, the White House is hoping to strike a deal to make buyers of Hunter Biden’s artwork, which is expected to sell for up to half a million dollars, anonymous.

CBS News also reported that Hunter Biden will “presumably socialize with potential buyers,” which is “seemingly at odds with an agreement struck with the gallery owner that aims to keep buyers’ identities secret from Biden, President Biden, the White House, and the public.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki explained July 10 that Hunter Biden “has the right to pursue an artistic career” by selling “artwork” to an anonymous buyer for as much as $500,000, despite concerns that Hunter Biden is still invested in “CCP [Chinese Communist Party]-linked firms.”

But according to the establishment media on July 8, Bergès would set the prices for the artwork and withhold “all records, including potential bidders and final buyers.”

Bergès “has also agreed to reject any offer that he deems suspicious or that comes in over the asking price, according to people familiar with the agreement,” the Washington Post illuminated.

Breitbart News senior contributor and Profiles in Corruption author Peter Schweizer, however, dubbed the proposal as an utterly “absurd” solution.