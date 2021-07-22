Nearly 30 Shot Wednesday Alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Nearly 30 people were shot, one fatally, on Wednesday alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that 29 people were shot, including the fatality, which was a 14-year-old boy.

The boy was “in North Lawndale” just after 6 p.m. with four other individuals when someone began shooting and wounded him in the head. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The four individuals with him were also shot and subsequently hospitalized.

ABC 7 noted at least eight people were shot in a drive-by shooting that occurred just before midnight on Wednesday. Police indicated the wounded were using a party bus when someone in a Jeep pulled alongside them and opened fire.

Police were unsure if the wounded were inside or outside the bus when the shooting occurred.

Another shooting in North Lawndale, the second of the day in that area, wounded four individuals.

Breitbart News reported that 56 were shot, 11 of them fatally, over the weekend in Chicago.

Moreover, 29 people were shot last Wednesday, two of them fatally, and over 40 people were shot, with 11 fatalities, the weekend of July 9-11, 2021.

The Chicago Tribune pointed out that over 360 people had already been killed in Chicago by July 7 of this year.

